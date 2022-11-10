Things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend

The weekend is approaching, and if you're looking for seasonal activities to do with friends or the whole family, FOX 5 has you covered!

Here are some of the best events taking place in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this weekend.

DC

Saturday Skate Lesson

Learn how to rollerskate with Rolloway Productions in Anacostia!

Nov. 12 | Anacostia Park Roller Skating Pavillion

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

$10+

The Henny Crawl DC 2022

If you're a Hennessey fan, you'll love The Henny Crawl DC! Your drink pass will be valid for one complimentary cup of Hennessy at each of the six locations on the crawl. Plus, enjoy great music!

Nov. 12 | U Street

2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$20+

Cuban Salsa Dance Class & Social Dancing

Whether you're a beginner or advanced, have fun dancing and learning more about salsa and Cuban culture. Enjoy coffee with the class after dancing.

Nov. 12 | Chevy Chase Baptist Church

1:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

$15+

DMV Black Restaurant Week

Explore the delicious culinary world of the D.C. region by patronizing Black-owned restaurants. Each participating business will have their own special available.

Through Nov. 13

Prices vary.

Maryland

Fun on the Farm Saturday Series

Bring the whole family and have a blast learning about Hard Bargain Farm's barnyard animals and roasting s'mores!

Nov. 12 | Hard Bargain Farm Environmental Center

4 p.m.

$15

Meditation Workshop

Learn about Sahaja Yoga where you can achieve a meditative state known as thoughtless awareness. Enjoy relaxing music as experts guide you through your journey.

Nov. 12 | Sahaja Yoga Meditation Center

4 p.m.

Free

Blair Witch Project Hike

Did you know "The Blair Witch Project" was filmed right here in Maryland? This experience allows you to hike in the footsteps of the film at Seneca Creek State Park.

Nov. 12 | Seneca Ridge MTB Trailhead at Black Rock Mill

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

$20

Fall Small Biz Bazaar

Get started on your holiday shopping by keeping your business local! You'll find food, drinks, clothing, jewelry and more from over 25 local vendors at this fun event.

Nov. 12 | Canopy by Hilton Bethesda North

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free

Virginia

2022 Meadowlark's Winter Walk of Lights

Enjoying opening night of this annual event with even more lights this year and displays of flowers, animals, trees and holiday scenes. Make sure to get a hot pretzel or visit the s'mores shack while you're there!

Opens for the season on Nov. 11 | Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

$5+

Thanksgiving Wine Festival

Find the perfect wine to accompany your Thanksgiving meal! Taste 20 different options presented by wine professionals and enjoy Thanksgiving tapas.

Nov. 12 | Vino Bistro

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$35

Horseless Horse Show

It's just like a real horse show without the horses! Let your children gallop over a course of jumps and meet the local horses of Vienna and Oakton. Moose, the miniature horse, will even demonstrate the jump course!

Nov. 12 | 10514 Hunters Valley Rd

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

$15

An Evening in Spain Flamenco Dinner

One of Spain's most beloved flamenco dancers is visiting for one night only and will be putting on a show accompanied by a tapas tasting menu and more!

Nov. 13 | SER Restaurant

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

$150

