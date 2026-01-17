Things to do in DC this weekend: MLK Peace Walk and Parade, Travel & Adventure Show and more

The Brief MLK related activities will take place throughout the weekend along with other events.

Indulge in the arts with events at theaters around the District.

The MLK day parade will be on MLK Avenue from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For MLK weekend in D.C., there are plenty of activities, especially if you’re interested in the arts. In fact, there is more than one live performance in the next few days.

Performances this weekend in D.C.

"STOMP" is playing in the District’s National Theatre January 16 through January 18, with two shows on Saturday and one each on Friday and Sunday. An hour and a half long, the almost 30 year running production has no intermission and involves percussional elements to engage its audiences.

Visit Theatre Washington’s Studio Theater where Dave Malloy’s "Octet" is playing on January 16 and 17. Running from January 14 up until January 22, this acapella chamber musical discusses digital addiction through eight characters who come together and experience connection to one another rather than their devices. Even audiences themselves experience a digital withdrawal, as upon arrival to the theater, they’ll put their iPhones in Yondr pouches for the duration of the performance which is an hour and half with no intermission.

Ford’s Theater also introduces the Ford’s Theater Legacy Commissions on January 16 and 17 as an open and free event for the public. Diving deeper into three different works, audiences experience greater insight to the plays and can even meet with the playwrights themselves at 7:30 p.m. Sunday following the last show. Tickets are available, but limited and selling quickly.

The PWHL will make a stop on their Takeover Tour this Sunday, January 18 at the Capitol Hill Arena. The New York Sirens face the Montréal Victoire becoming the first women’s hockey teams to play in the D.C. area.

Taking a look at all things travel, the Travel & Adventure Show will take place at the Washington Convention Center on January 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and January 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There are one-day or two-day tickets available, and for those active in the US military, admission is free for them along with four family members. Including speakers like Rick Stevens and Samanatha Brown, the convention will encompass travel tips and tricks, best vacation spots and deals etc.

How to celebrate MLK day in Washington D.C.

January 19 marks Martin Luther King Day for 2026. To get involved in the national holiday, there are many events within the community surrounding the theme, "The Struggle is Real! THE FIGHT IS STILL!"

Leading up to the holiday, the Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ is hosting a lecture on Janurary 17 at 6:00 p.m. On Sunday, January 18, they’re holding a service at 10:00 a.m. in memory of Dr. King.

MLK Day Parade in Washington D.C.

On Monday, the celebrations begin at 9:30 a.m. with the Peace Rally and ensuing Peace Walk at 10:30 a.m starting at Sumner Rd. The Health and Wellness Fair will also take place at 10:30 a.m. in the PNC lot along with a community clean up project.

The official parade begins at 11:00 a.m. along MLK avenue and lasts until 2 p.m. You can watch the parade live on FOX LOCAL.

