Thieves use pepper-spray during 7-Eleven armed robbery in Montgomery County

Authorities say thieves used pepper-spray during an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Montgomery County early Monday.

Officers say the suspects entered the convenience store in the 14100 block of Georgia Avenue around 3 a.m.

Investigators say the suspects pepper-sprayed people inside during the robbery. It is unclear what was taken. The severity of the injuries is not known. However, police say no one was treated medically on the scene.

The search for suspects is still underway.