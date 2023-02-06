Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant

Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says video shows the brazen thieves trying to get the stand into a vehicle.

The stand was located about a half mile north near 5th and P Streets Sunday. At least one woman who was at the restaurant, and who had left her keys with the valet, says her keys were missing.

Barnard says it is unclear if any vehicles were stolen.

Over the holidays, several vehicles were stolen when thieves broke into valet lockboxes at Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in northwest D.C. on Christmas and again on New Year's Day. Barnard said one of the cars - a Mercedes - was found abandoned and torched in Prince Georges County.

Barnard says police are also investigating after thieves stole car keys from the valet stand at Mastro's Steakhouse in downtown D.C.

The investigations into all the incidents are continuing.