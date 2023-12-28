Thieves steal lottery tickets from 7-Eleven in armed robbery, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. - Two suspects robbed a 7-Eleven overnight on Tuesday, stealing lottery tickets before fleeing, police say.
Around 3:15 a.m. on December 26, officers responded to a 7-Eleven on Country Club Drive in Dumfries.
Police say a man and a woman walked behind the counter, pushed and employee to the ground, and took a bunch of lottery tickets before fleeing.
READ MORE: Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $760M ahead of final drawing of 2023
The employee says they saw the suspects had a gun during the incident. No shots were fired, and only minor injuries were reported, according to police.
The suspects were described as a tall black male with a thin build and a short black female with a heavy
build, both wearing dark-colored clothing.
When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.