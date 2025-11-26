Thieves posing as event planners steal rare wine from Virginia restaurant, business says

The Brief A couple posing as event planners stole rare wine from a Virginia restaurant, the business says. Several bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti were taken and replaced with fakes. Staff stopped the female suspect, while the male suspect escaped in a rental car, restaurant said.



Thieves stole several bottles of rare wine from an inn and fine dining restaurant in Virginia’s Clarke County, the business said.

What we know:

In a video posted to its YouTube channel, L'Auberge Provencale Inn & Restaurant said the heist happened on November 19 when a couple posing as event planners gained access to the wine cellar.

Several bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti - among the world’s most famous and expensive wines - were stolen and replaced with fakes, the restaurant announced.

Staff and a guest stopped the female suspect, who is being held without bond pending a court date, the business stated. The male suspect escaped in what the restaurant described was a rental car from New Jersey.

The establishment said it has increased security measures, and each stolen bottle is marked with a unique serial number that could help in the recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 540-955-1234.