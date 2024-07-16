Thieves crash U-Haul truck into Maryland gas station in attempted ATM smash-and-grab robbery

Thieves used a U-Haul truck as a battering ram to try and steal an automatic teller machine from inside a Montgomery County gas station early Tuesday morning.

FOX 5 photojournalist Mike Rickard obtained the surveillance video that shows the truck crashing in reverse through the storefront at the Sunoco station on Cherry Hill Road in Calverton just after 1:45 a.m. The impact of the crash broke the glass and damaged the ATM.

Several men dressed in black clothing jumped from the truck and made their way through the debris where they unsuccessfully attempted to move the money machine that appeared to be anchored to the floor.

A second attempt to remove the ATM was made before the thieves fled in the truck.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear if the thieves were able to take any cash from the machine.