Thick morning fog Monday, evening showers and thunderstorms

A thick morning fog on Monday is slowing down the commute across the Washington, D.C. region as rain is likely to return to the area later this evening.

FOX 5’s Adam Bowles says a Dense Fog Advisory is in place for areas of Maryland and Virginia until 10 a.m. Visibility of one quarter mile or less could make driving conditions hazardous.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Bowles says to look for high temperatures near 80 degrees on Monday.

Another warm day Tuesday with temperatures near 80 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening.