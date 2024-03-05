'They're my family:' DC woman struggles with vet bills after her two dogs survive house fire

A D.C. woman’s life is in shambles after a fire ripped through her home. Her two dogs, Sage and Adonis, were rescued, but got seriously hurt. Now, their owner is struggling to come up with the money to get them the medical care they need.

On Tuesday, February 27 around 3:30 pm, Giavonna Morgan’s Ely Place home in Southeast DC went up in flames. She lost everything. According to D.C. Fire & EMS, the fire was ruled accidental due to a candle or electrical malfunction. Giavanna was at work when she got the news and saw her house burning on social media.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"I was just overwhelmed, speechless because I mean – it’s horrible. You can see how bad the damage is. I have absolutely nothing," said Giavonna Morgan.

Her two dogs narrowly escaped the fire. That’s why Giavonna is calling her dad and close friend "heroes." They risked their life to save the mother and son duo – Sage and Adonis.

"My dogs are literally my children, I don’t have any and due to different health constraints, I won’t have any, so these dogs mean the world to me. They’re my family. I’ve had them since they were babies," said Giavonna Morgan.

Both dogs are now suffering from severe burns. Giavonna’s homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover pets, so the bills are adding up. She has already paid $14,000 out of pocket, but still owes another $30,000. If she doesn’t come up with the funds, her babies might not survive.

Adonis is seeing a vet in Hyattesville, Maryland, but Sage is at Friendship Hospital in D.C. Sage is more severely hurt. 50% of her body got burned in the fire. She underwent one surgery, but will need many more.

"I’ve lost everything materially, but I really haven’t even had a chance to really get a grip on that. I’m more worried about my pets right now because they’re the one thing I can’t get back – material things you can always replace at some point," said Giavonna Morgan.