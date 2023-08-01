Expand / Collapse search

The search for two loose cows "moo-ving through Bowie" continues

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Bowie Police continue to search for two cows reported to be wandering in Prince George's County for the last four days. 

Authorities say the cows are believed to have escaped from a farm in Anne Arundel County and crossed into Bowie near the Saddlebrook neighborhood on Race Track Road. 

The latest sightings of the cows were near Dunwood Valley Dr.

Authorities ask that anyone with any information contact Bowie Police. 

