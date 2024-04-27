The search for the most popular Costco item in DC is over

Can you guess what the most popular Costco item is in Washington, D.C.?

According to a new report, La Terra Fina’s Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread is the nation's capital's most popular Costco item.



The spread is described as a blend of savory spinach, tangy artichokes, and rich Parmesan cheese. It can be served warm or cold with fresh vegetables, chips, crackers or even bread.

There are 47 Costco locations in the U.S., and one location in D.C.

The Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend came in as Maryland's most popular item. The resealable bag features a fruit mix of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

Trident Fish Sticks were named Virginia's most popular item.

