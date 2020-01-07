The Paolini Perspective: Episode 84

Patrick and Sarah are back from vacation with a lot to talk about! Patrick shares his thoughts on the killing of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani and how President Donald Trump handled the situation.

We have a rundown on the latest events in the NFL including the Washington Redskin's hiring of Ron Rivera, also, will Tom Brady play for the New England Patriots again?

Plus, we're in an election year; Patrick and Sarah share their predictions on who will be the next president of the United States.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

