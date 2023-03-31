The disappearance of Ana Walshe: What we know so far

The husband of missing mother Ana Walshe was indicted Thursday for the murder of his wife.

Ana Walshe was a prominent D.C. realtor who went missing months ago. On Thursday, a Norfolk County, MA grand jury issued three indictments against 48-year-old Brian Walshe for the murder of Ana Walshe, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body.

In a special this weekend, FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter will take you step-by-step through what investigators found, and whether the state has what it needs to move forward with its case – even though Ana's body has never been found.

The 30-minute special will air this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 5 Plus and fox5d.com/live, and again at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 5 DC and fox5dc.com/live. Catch it again on Monday at 8:30 p.m. on FOX 5 Plus and fox5dc.com/live.