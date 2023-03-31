Expand / Collapse search

The disappearance of Ana Walshe: What we know so far

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Disappearance of Ana Walshe: FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter discusses the case

Brian Walshe was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for the alleged murder of his wife, Ana Walshe. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter has been following this case closely and has more.

WASHINGTON - The husband of missing mother Ana Walshe was indicted Thursday for the murder of his wife. 

Ana Walshe was a prominent D.C. realtor who went missing months ago. On Thursday, a Norfolk County, MA grand jury issued three indictments against 48-year-old Brian Walshe for the murder of Ana Walshe, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body.

Related

Ana Walshe investigation: Brian Walshe indicted for murder in Massachusetts court
article

Ana Walshe investigation: Brian Walshe indicted for murder in Massachusetts court

Brian Walshe, the man accused of killing his wife and D.C. realtor Ana Walshe, has officially been indicted in a Massachusetts court.

In a special this weekend, FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter will take you step-by-step through what investigators found, and whether the state has what it needs to move forward with its case – even though Ana's body has never been found. 

The 30-minute special will air this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 5 Plus and fox5d.com/live, and again at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 5 DC and fox5dc.com/live. Catch it again on Monday at 8:30 p.m. on FOX 5 Plus and fox5dc.com/live. 