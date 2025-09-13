'The cries of this widow will echo': Charlie Kirk's wife pays tribute to husband

article

The widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, spoke publicly for the first time on Friday night, delivering an emotional speech at a vigil held at the University of Maryland in his honor. Reaction has continued to pour in across the country as authorities now say they have Charlie Kirk’s killer in custody.

Erika Kirk's emotional testimony

At the vigil held at University of Maryland, Kirk said, "They have no idea what they have done, they killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and God’s merciful love."

"You have no idea the fire you have ignited in this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around this world like a battle cry," Kirk added.

At a separate tribute at Turning Point USA's headquarters Friday, Kirk declared that his mission will not end.

"To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die," Kirk said. "It won't. I refuse to let that happen. … No one will ever forget my husband's name. And I will make sure of it. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever. My husband's mission will not end. Not even for a moment."

"My husband's voice will remain, and it will ring out louder and more clearly than ever. And his wisdom will endure," she said while standing a podium next to the desk where her husband hosted his podcast.

Kirk praised her late husband's work ethic and love as a husband and father.

"Now and for all eternity, he will stand at His Savior's side, wearing the glorious crown of a martyr," Kirk remarked Friday evening. "Charlie loved, loved life. He loved his life. He loved America."

The suspect:

Authorities in Utah arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. He is from Utah, but not a student at Utah Valley University where Kirk was fatally shot.

Officials said that Robinson’s own family facilitated his surrender and also said his family reported that he’d become more political in recent years and recently discussed how he did not like Kirk at a dinner.

Investigators also shared today that they found several inscriptions on bullet casings left behind, including one that said, "hey fascist, catch!"