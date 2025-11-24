Thanksgiving Travel: Showers could slow commute ahead of holiday across DC region

Showers may dampen Thanksgiving travel across the Washington, D.C., region this week, with some wet weather expected ahead of the holiday.

What's next:

On Tuesday afternoon and evening, rain could slow traffic across the region. Spotty showers in the morning on Wednesday may cause minor delays, especially for early flights, before conditions improve later in the day.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenada says Thursday’s Thanksgiving forecast looks dry, though temperatures will be chilly and winds breezy.

For those returning to the D.C. area on Sunday, expect sunny skies and dry roads, which should make for a smooth trip home.

AAA projects more than 1.6 million metro-area residents will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

DMV Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

Tuesday:

Afternoon and evening showers will make for slower travel. Allow extra time if you’re heading out late in the day.

Wednesday:

Spotty morning showers could cause minor delays, especially for early flights. Conditions improve by midday.

Thursday | Thanksgiving Day

Dry, chilly & breezy: Perfect for morning trots, parades, and travel. You'll need to bundle up though!

Sunday (Travel Home):

A great day to wrap up the holiday - sunny, dry, and smooth for both road and air travel.

INRIX, a transportation data company, says Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will bring the heaviest traffic before Thanksgiving Day.

Travelers heading home Sunday should brace for heavy congestion throughout the day. Drivers are advised to leave in the morning to avoid the worst backups.

