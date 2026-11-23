The Brief AAA projects about 1.4 million people in the area will travel by car for the holiday. Nationwide, nearly 73 million people are expected to drive. The biggest backups are expected for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.



Millions of people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with the heaviest road congestion across the Washington, D.C., region expected over the next two days.

AAA projects about 1.4 million people in the area will travel by car for the holiday. Nationwide, nearly 73 million people are expected to drive.

The biggest backups are expected for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. According to AAA and INRIX, the worst travel times will be Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. Leaving earlier in the day may help drivers avoid the worst of the traffic.

RELATED: Thanksgiving Travel DMV: More than 1.54 million metro-area residents expected to head out of town

Thanksgiving travel rush underway across DC region | EZ Pass

Gas prices are down from last week, offering lower costs at the pump for both holiday travelers and drivers staying close to home.

Area airports are also seeing a busy holiday travel period. Nationwide, AAA expects nearly six million people to fly domestically for Thanksgiving, with round-trip domestic tickets averaging about $800, up 17% from last year.

Travelers flying out of area airports are advised to check their flight status before leaving and allow extra time before departure.

Thanksgiving travel rush underway across DC region