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The Brief The overwhelming majority of travelers will drive. Motorists will pay significantly more at the pump this year. The seven-day holiday travel window runs from Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Monday, Nov. 30.



More than 1.54 million Washington metro-area residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to AAA.

While overall local travel is projected to decline by about 2% from last year's 1.57 million travelers, it remains more than 4% above pre-pandemic 2019 levels, the auto club said.

The overwhelming majority of regional travelers will drive. AAA projects more than 1.43 million Washington-area residents, nearly 93% of all travelers, will go by car. Although road travel is down slightly from 2025, it remains more than 5% above 2019 levels.

Motorists will pay significantly more at the pump this year. As of Wednesday, the average price for regular gasoline in the Washington metro area was $3.83 per gallon, about 76 cents higher than at the same time last year.

Transportation data provider INRIX expects the worst local traffic congestion on the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway between Washington and Baltimore, where travel times could be 132% longer than normal during peak periods. Drivers heading north on Tuesday afternoon are advised to allow for substantial delays.

According to AAA, the best and worst times to travel during the holiday period are:

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Worst: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Best: Before 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Worst: Noon to 7 p.m. | Best: Before noon

Thursday, Nov. 26: Minimal traffic expected

Friday, Nov. 27: Worst: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Best: Before noon

Saturday, Nov. 28: Worst: Noon to 9 p.m. | Best: Before 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29: Worst: Noon to 8 p.m. | Best: Before 11 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 30: Worst: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Best: Before 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, about 89,000 Washington metro-area residents are expected to fly, a decline of more than 2% from 2025. Travel by bus, train and cruise ship continues to grow, with AAA projecting more than 20,500 local travelers will use those modes, up more than 6% from last year and nearly 14% above 2019 levels.

Nationally, AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over Thanksgiving, down just 0.1% from 2025. Nearly 72.9 million Americans are expected to drive, about 6 million will fly, and nearly 2.6 million will travel by bus, train or cruise ship.

The seven-day holiday travel window runs from Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Monday, Nov. 30.