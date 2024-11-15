Thanksgiving 2024: Cheapest grocery stores to buy your Thanksgiving ingredients

Thanksgiving 2024 is almost here, and in a recent study, FinanceBuzz analyzed the costs of meal ingredients at several major grocery store chains across the United States.

Most expensive grocery chains for Thanksgiving 2024

Your turkey, the key component of any Thanksgiving feast, will likely be the priciest item on the list. Pumpkin pie follows closely as the second-largest expense. Gravy and vegetable sides like green beans and corn are among the most affordable items.

It costs around $50 to purchase the necessary ingredients to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for eight people, on average, according to the report

According to the list, Whole Foods came in as the most expensive option with a total cost for of $76.92 (before tax), with a turkey priced at $29.88 for non-members. Whole Foods, known for its focus on organic and healthy foods, operates more than 500 locations nationwide in 45 states.

Publix, based in Florida, was the second most expensive, with a total cost of $73.58, slightly over $3 cheaper than Whole Foods.

Affordable alternatives for Thanksgiving 2024

Aldi, Walmart, and Target offer Thanksgiving meal ingredients for less than $40 and are the most budget-friendly options for your feast. These three nationwide chains provide a more economical alternative, with total costs amounting to less than half of what shoppers would spend at Whole Foods.

Cost of Thanksgiving ingredients at different grocery stores

FinanceBuzz found how much money it would cost to buy the items and ingredients needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for 8 people at 11 of the largest grocery store chains in the country.

Albertsons

Turkey: $11.88

Potatoes & gravy: $4.77

Stuffing: $3.98

Vegetable sides: $9.92

Other sides: $6.97

Pumpkin Pie: $6.99

Total: $44.51

Aldi

Turkey: $12.84

Potatoes & gravy: $3.29

Stuffing: $1.78

Vegetable sides: $5.68

Other sides: $6.25

Pumpkin Pie: $4.99

Total: $34.83

H-E-B

Turkey: $17.76

Potatoes & gravy: $3.67

Stuffing: $2.79

Vegetable sides: $6.36

Other sides: $6.79

Pumpkin Pie: $6.05

Total: $43.42

Hy-Vee

Turkey: $19.08

Potatoes & gravy: $3.57

Stuffing: $1.98

Vegetable sides: $9.28

Other sides: $7.55

Pumpkin Pie: $6.99

Total: $48.45

Kroger

Turkey: $22.68

Potatoes & gravy: $3.79

Stuffing: $2.48

Vegetable sides: $8.32

Other sides: $7.97

Pumpkin Pie: $5.99

Total: $51.23

Meijer

Turkey: $27.48

Potatoes & gravy: $3.27

Stuffing: $2.18

Vegetable sides: $7.36

Other sides: $7.49

Pumpkin Pie: $6.49

Total: $54.27

Publix

Turkey: $34.44

Potatoes & gravy: $5.27

Stuffing: $3.71

Vegetable sides: $12.24

Other sides: $9.51

Pumpkin Pie: $8.41

Total: $73.58

Target

Turkey: $9.48

Potatoes & gravy: $4.69

Stuffing: $3.39

Vegetable sides: $7.20

Other sides: $6.77

Pumpkin Pie: $4.99

Total: $36.52

Walmart

Turkey: $11.88

Potatoes & gravy: $3.08

Stuffing: $1.94

Vegetable sides: $6.52

Other sides: $6.54

Pumpkin Pie: $5.87

Total: $35.83

Wegmans

Turkey: $32.28

Potatoes & gravy: $4.97

Stuffing: $2.38

Vegetable sides: $6.72

Other sides: $7.07

Pumpkin Pie: $6.99

Total: $60.41

Whole Foods

Turkey: $29.88

Potatoes & gravy: $6.47

Stuffing: $3.79

Vegetable sides: $12.52

Other sides: $9.27

Pumpkin Pie: $14.99

Total: $76.92

Average:

Turkey: $20.88

Potatoes & gravy: $4.26

Stuffing: $2.76

Vegetable sides: $8.37

Other sides: $7.47

Pumpkin Pie: $7.16

Total: $50.91

Data compiled by FinanceBuzz.com.