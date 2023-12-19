Texas sued over new immigration law

The state of Texas is facing a lawsuit over a new law that allows state and local law enforcement to arrest people who enter Texas illegally.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 into law in Brownsville on Monday.

On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the ACLU, and the Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP) filed a lawsuit in an Austin federal court to challenge the bill.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of El Paso County and two immigrant rights organizations, names Texas DPS director Steve McCraw and Bill Hicks, El Paso's district attorney.

The suit asks a judge to declare SB4 is "unlawful in its entirety" and to prevent enforcement of the new law.

SB4 creates a state crime for illegal entry from a foreign nation. It would allow state and local law enforcement officers to arrest people who illegally enter, or re-enter, at the border.

Under the Texas law, migrants ordered to leave would be sent to ports of entry along the border with Mexico, even if they are not Mexican citizens.

Judges can drop the charges if the migrants agree to go to Mexico.

Those who refuse, could face a felony charge.

Critics say SB4 is unconstitutional, claiming only the federal government has the power to classify and determine the admission and the expulsion of non-citizens.

"S.B. 4 violates the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution. Immigration is a quintessentially federal authority," reads the lawsuit. "S.B. 4 jettisons this system, grasping control over immigration from the federal government and depriving people subject to that system of all of the federal rights and due process that Congress provided to them, including the rights to contest removal and seek asylum"

Opponents say that the new law will lead to racial profiling and harassment.

"We’re suing to block one of the most extreme anti-immigrant bills in the country," said Adriana Piñon, legal director of the ACLU of Texas in a statement Tuesday. "The bill overrides bedrock constitutional principles and flouts federal immigration law while harming Texans, in particular Brown and Black communities. "

During Monday's bill signing Gov. Abbott directly addressed questions about potential legal challenges.

"We believe this law has been crafted in a way that can and should be upheld in courts on its own," said Abbott.

The governor did acknowledge that the law could challenge the Supreme Court's 2012 decision in Arizona v. United States, which found that Arizona's state immigration laws conflicted with federal immigration laws.

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 19: In an aerial view, thousands of immigrants, most wearing thermal blankets, await processing at a U.S. Border Patrol transit center on December 19, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Major surges of migrants illegally crossing Expand

Senate Bill 4 is currently set to take effect in March.