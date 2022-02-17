Texas man who raped underage girl in Maryland arrested in Kansas

A Texas man has been arrested for raping an underage girl last year in Frederick, Maryland.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said that with the help of several law enforcement agencies across the U.S., police apprehended 40-year-old Leif Derek Truitt on Feb. 7.

Officials say Truitt is currently in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe, Kansas, and has been charged with three counts of second-degree rape.



In 2021, the FCSO detectives received a sexual assault complaint from an underage female resident. After investigating the matter, detectives determined that Truitt posed as a teen and allegedly met with the victim several times to perform sexual acts.

"We want to alert our public to this incident in the event there are other victims," said FCSO Lt. Andy Crone in a statement. "Our case is still an open investigation, and we encourage anyone who feels they were victimized to come forward."



According to court records, Truitt is slated to see a judge in Kansas at the Decatur County District Court on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has also charged Truitt federally for producing child pornography and for traveling interstate to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Police say Truitt is expected to have an initial appearance on the federal charges in the coming weeks.

