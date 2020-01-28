Texas firefighter becomes first living liver donor to save life of retired officer he'd never met

A firefighter became University Transplant Center's first living liver donor of 2020 when he donated part of his liver to a retired police officer he’d never before even met.

Footage posted to Facebook by the hospital shows the moment Texas firefighter Blair met Bubba, who was dying from end-stage liver disease before the transplant.

During the emotional post-op encounter, Blair said to the retired cop, “You got a piece of firefighter in ya, a pretty big chunk of it too.”

Blair and his wife Michelle came across Bubba's story thanks to a Facebook post shared by a friend. They both decided to get tested to see if they would be a match for him, and Blair ended up being a perfect match.

“I’ve never met anyone as selfless with as much of a giving heart,” Bubba said about his donor.