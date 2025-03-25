The Brief Tesla cars vandalized with hate speech in D.C.; police investigating bias motive. Two suspects caught on surveillance; incidents on K Street and 11th Street. $1,000 reward offered; contact (202) 727-9099 with tips.



Tesla vehicles defaced with hate speech in D.C.

What we know:

D.C. police are searching for two suspects who they say vandalized Tesla vehicles in the District with political hate speech. Authorities say they are investigating these offenses as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

Police say the vandalism happened during the afternoon and evening of Sunday, March 2 in the 200 block of K Street and in the 3600 block of 11th Street.

Tesla vehicles defaced with political hate speech in DC (DC Police)

Police seek two suspects; $1,000 reward offered

What's next:

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras. Police say the male suspect was also involved in several other incidents in northeast Washington.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or knows about the incident is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case.