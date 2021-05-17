Expand / Collapse search

Tesla in autopilot mode crashes into patrol car in Washington state

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Washington
Thankfully, no one was hurt but the squad car sustained damage.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Nobody was hurt when a Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a patrol car over the weekend in Western Washington.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was called to 103rd Ave NE on Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Authorities said the deputy parked on the shoulder with his emergency lights flashing. About 30 seconds later, a Tesla in autopilot crashed into the patrol car.

tesla-sno-co-deputy-crash-1.jpg

Photo credit: Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

There were no injuries, but the patrol car had significant damage.

"This is a great reminder that vehicles may have autopilot to assist, but it cannot be relied upon to get you safely from one destination to the next," deputies wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

