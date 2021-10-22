Terrified dog rescued after trapped between fences along I-395 in Arlington County

A happy ending to what could have been a terrible outcome in Arlington County after animal control officers were able to rescue a dog who became trapped between fences along Interstate-395.

"Chief Toussaint and Officer Sellers made a life-saving rescue today, after this terrified dog got himself stuck between two fences next to interstate 395," tweeted the Animal Welfare League of Arlinton Wednesday. "He is now safe and sound here at AWLA while we look for his family!"

In a video, AWLA showed the rescue of the dog and his transport back to the shelter.

It is unclear how the dog became trapped.