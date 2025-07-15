Temple Hills family desperate to find 78-year-old man missing since Friday
TEMPLE HILLS. Md. - A Temple Hills family is desperate to find their loved one, and Prince George's County police are asking the public for any assistance in locating a missing 78-year-old man.
What we know:
The Prince George’s County Police Department says 78-year-old Woodrow Snyder was last seen in the 5400 block of Temple Hill Road in Temple Hills on July 11, 2025, at approximately 7:15 pm.
Snyder is described as a Black male, 5'9" tall and 169 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
His family reached out to FOX 5 saying they're just hoping he's found safe.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Missing Persons Section at 301-772-8970.