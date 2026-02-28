Caught on camera: Teens take Fairfax County Fire and Rescue ATV for joyride

Fairfax County police are working to find three suspects who allegedly took an ATV belonging to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue for a joyride.

They are wanted for burglary and destruction of property.

Caught on camera:

Surveillance video shows the three teenage suspects breaking into a storage building for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, damaging the door, taking an ATV, and dangerously driving it around the snow and ice.

It happened back on Jan. 29 in the 9000 block of Furnace Road in Lorton. After the joy ride, the teens returned the ATV, and then took off running.

Law enforcement response:

Fairfax County police say this is a serious crime.

"It’s very important to locate these individuals, specifically because they did break into property owned by the Fairfax County and Fire Rescue department, damaging that property and misusing its equipment," said Chris Cosgriff with the Farifax County Police Department.

The equipment is used for emergency response, and when that equipment is damaged or taken out of service, it can affect the response within the community.

Seeking information:

Police say the ATV was not damaged, but again, the building was. They just want to catch the teenage suspects.

Detectives ar asking anyone with information to call Fairfax County police.