Teens charged with attempted murder in Rockville ghost gun shooting, police say

The Brief Two teens charged with attempted murder after a shooting involving ghost guns in Rockville, police say. Victim hospitalized in stable condition following the attack on June 12. Ghost guns are untraceable firearms that can be made at home, often lacking serial numbers.



Two teens have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting involving ghost guns, authorities said.

Teens charged in shooting

Police identified the suspects as Caleb Jiron, 18, of Frederick, and Ferddy Gonzalez-Soto, 18, of Montgomery Village. They are accused of shooting a man in the 200 block of North Washington Street on June 12 shortly after 6 p.m. in Rockville.

Officers arrested both suspects shortly after the shooting. They face charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and multiple firearms violations, police said.

Ghost guns raise concerns

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms that can be assembled at home. They typically lack serial numbers and, in some cases, can be made with a 3D printer.