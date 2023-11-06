Teens accused of armed carjacking near Stadium-Armory Metro; DC police seek leads

Another armed carjacking in Southeast D.C.

This time, the thieves took a Hyundai Sonata near the Stadium Armory Metro Station.

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on 19th and A Street Southeast.

The driver told FOX 5 he was walking to his car when three teens approached him. One of them was waving a gun.

The victim said he gave them his car keys and his Samsung phone.

When he tossed the items on the ground, the teens picked them up, jumped in the car and drove away on 19th Street.

"I'm not feeling great being stuck up at gunpoint," the victim told FOX 5. "I really want, you know, not only for this not to happen to anyone else, but I also want the vehicle found as soon as possible."

"Once I looked down, and saw the gun, my immediate response was to comply to what they were asking for, which was the keys, and the phone and to give it to them as soon as possible, turning my head, running away," he recalled.

People who live near the Stadium-Armory station put up flyers warning others about this armed carjacking.

D.C. police want you to give them a call if you have any information.