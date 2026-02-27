Teens, 14 and 16, charged with murder of Maryland man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Two teenage boys are facing murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Somerset County, Maryland, in January, officials announced on Friday.
What we know:
The Maryland State Police charged the two boys, aged 14 and 16, with first and second-degree murder, robbery and other charges for the Jan. 26 shooting.
Police arrested the 14-year-old on Feb. 10 in Princess Anne. U.S. Marshals arrested the 16-year-old in California on Feb. 4, before extraditing him to Maryland this week. Both boys are being held without bail.
Two other teens, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, both from Salisbury, were already in custody and have been charged in connection with the shooting, police said.
The backstory:
The shooting happened on Jan. 26, on Dryden Lane in Princess Anne. Officers were called out to the area around 2 p.m. that day after reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found two men sitting in an SUV who had been shot.
One man, identified as 46-year-old Derrick Knox, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, identified as 41-year-old Kevin Pillar, was airlifted to a nearby trauma center.
Local perspective:
The Maryland State Police is still investigating the shooting, and asked anyone with information to contact 443-515-0034.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Maryland State Police.