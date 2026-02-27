Teens, 14 and 16, charged with murder of Maryland man

article

The Brief Two teens, 14 and 16, were charged with murdering a 46-year-old man in Somerset County in January. Two other teenagers, 17 and 16, were already in custody and charged in connection with the murder. Derrick Knox was killed in the shooting.



Two teenage boys are facing murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Somerset County, Maryland, in January, officials announced on Friday.

Teen boys charged with murder

What we know:

The Maryland State Police charged the two boys, aged 14 and 16, with first and second-degree murder, robbery and other charges for the Jan. 26 shooting.

Police arrested the 14-year-old on Feb. 10 in Princess Anne. U.S. Marshals arrested the 16-year-old in California on Feb. 4, before extraditing him to Maryland this week. Both boys are being held without bail.

Two other teens, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, both from Salisbury, were already in custody and have been charged in connection with the shooting, police said.

Princess Anne shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Jan. 26, on Dryden Lane in Princess Anne. Officers were called out to the area around 2 p.m. that day after reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found two men sitting in an SUV who had been shot.

One man, identified as 46-year-old Derrick Knox, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, identified as 41-year-old Kevin Pillar, was airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

Shooting investigation continues

Local perspective:

The Maryland State Police is still investigating the shooting, and asked anyone with information to contact 443-515-0034.