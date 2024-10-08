Teenager in critical condition after collision near Parkdale High School

article

The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a collision involving a teenager that occurred outside of Parkdale High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene on Good Luck Road around 2:15 p.m., just minutes after the school day had ended.

According to authorities, the teenager was struck and later transported to a nearby hospital in "critical but stable" condition.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

No further details have been released about the cause of the collision or the identity of the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

