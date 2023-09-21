Teenage girl stabbed at school bus stop in Henrico County: police

Police in Henrico County say a teenage girl was stabbed while waiting for her school bus Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Fairlake Lane and Fairlake Court for a reported suspicious situation. While on the way, officers were told that it appeared a juvenile female had been injured in a stabbing at a school bus stop.

Once they arrived, officers found the girl with a stab wound. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating what led up to this incident and speaking with potential witnesses.

The teen is a student at J.R. Tucker High School. Henrico County Schools say they will have counselors and additional resources available to students throughout the day.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective C. Hoover at 804-501-5000 or call CrimeStoppers at 804-780-1000.