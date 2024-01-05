Teenage boy shot over Moose Knuckles coat in Hyattsville: police

A 14-year-old boy is recovering in a hospital after the Hyattsville City Police Department says he was shot in the chest over his Moose Knuckles jacket on Friday afternoon.

The teen is listed in critical but stable condition after being shot in the chest "through and through."

Hyattsville City Police Chief Jarod J. Towers said the incident happened around 12:05 p.m. Friday, three teens walking along the 3500 block of Carnaby Road were approached by a group of three males.

Investigators from the Hyattsville City Police Department believe the shots were fired after two groups of teens got into an argument.

A teen from one group demanded a Moose Knuckle jacket from the 14-year-old victim, and detectives believe that when that teen refused to give up his coat, one of the three suspects pulled out a gun and shot him.

All of the teens, except the victim, ran from the scene, and the department said that a witness called in just before 12:45 p.m. and said they would stay with the boy until officers arrived.

"It’s absurd. It’s just another example of ruthless crime," said Hyattsville City Police Chief Jarod J. Towers. "You know, we have – we have a problem nationwide. This is not isolated to this community. This is a nationwide issue related to young adults involved in violent crime."

Carnaby Rd. sits just behind Northwestern High School, where a newer residential townhome community exists.

Hyattsville police: Juvenile male shot in residential neighborhood

Northwestern High School was briefly placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

Neighbors have already moved in, but some portions of the community are still being developed.

Towers said that after the shots were fired, three suspects ran toward the construction site where the next portion of the townhome community is to be built.

Police described the three suspects as Black males who are all believed to be juveniles. One was described as running from the scene in a red hoodie sweatshirt, and the other two were seen in black and blue puffy jackets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hyattsville City Police.

Prince George’s County Public Schools has not yet confirmed whether any of the young people involved are Northwestern High School students.

Sukhbir Singh, a newer neighbor who didn’t see the shooting but came out to an emotional aftermath, told FOX 5, "We need to talk to our community as well. Within our community, how we can do more just for safety and have eyes open for other people. We haven’t set up anything yet as a community, as a group, but I think this is the wake-up call for us."

The Moose Knuckles coat the suspects were after typically costs around $500 in stores.

