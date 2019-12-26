Teen wanted in deadly stabbing of Virginia native attending Barnard located, NYPD says

article

A teen wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing of a Virginia native attending Barnard College has been located, according to the NYPD.

Police have not identified the suspect, whose photo was released late last week.

Tessa Majors, 18, of Charlottesville, was attacked and knifed to death on Dec. 11 in Morningside Park.

A 13-year-old boy accused of attacking the murdered freshman testified in court last Friday that he handed a knife to his friend, who then stabbed Majors so brutally he saw "feathers come out of her jacket," according to Fox News.

The 13-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, first and second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon; he was ordered held without bail by New York Family Court Judge Karen Lupuloff.

This is a breaking news update - we'll add details as they become available.