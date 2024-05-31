A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after police say three people were shot in District Heights Friday afternoon.

According to District Heights Police Chief Ronald Tarpley, the shooting happened on the 6600 block of Atwood Street. Tarpley said that his department received a call reporting the shooting around 1:50 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived in the area, they found three people wounded: the 14-year-old, a man, and a woman. The chief said the adults' injuries were considered to be "non-life-threatening."

"Residents are concerned about crime and rightfully so," Tarpley told reporters at the crime scene. "We will not stop until we determine the suspect or suspects."

District Heights Mayor Cynthia Miller called the shooting "unusual" and said that events are held in the area regularly.

"We never had this problem before. So, it's very shocking," she said. "Yes, we know we've had some shootings but not on a regular basis in the incorporated city. I must say that! We try to keep our residents positive and safe. As we're waiting for the final report on the investigation ... I do want to make sure that our prayers go out to the victims and their families and to let them know that we are still here to protect them."

It's unfortunate we had this incident the day before District Heights Day," Mayor Miller continued, "but it's a day where we celebrate years of being here in an incorporated city, and we want to uplift our residents because there are some good things happening in our city. We are progressing ... We are looking forward to making sure people enjoy District Heights Day."

Tarpley said that the Prince George's County Police Department will lead the investigation.

