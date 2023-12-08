Teen shot after being followed to DC Metro station

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teen who was walking to a Metro station in the District.

Police responded to the area of 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Northwest on Friday, Dec. 8, after 2:45 p.m. for the report of a shooting inside of the Georgia Ave-Petworth station. Officers located a juvenile male victim in the unpaid mezzanine area with a gunshot wound.

Authorities transported the victim to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was followed into the station by the suspect, just before the shooting occurred. The west entrance of the station is closed at this time while officers continue to search the area for the suspect.