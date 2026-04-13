Teen killed, two injured in Southeast DC shooting: police

The Brief An 18-year-old, Dereon Womack, was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Saturday evening. Two other men were injured and taken to hospitals after being found at the scene and nearby. Police have not identified a suspect or motive as the investigation continues.



A fatal shooting in Southeast D.C. left an 18-year-old man dead and two others injured Saturday evening, according to police.

What we know:

D.C. Police is investigating a shooting that occurred on April 11, 2026, around 6:29 p.m. in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts by D.C. Fire and EMS, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim who died as 18-year-old Dereon Womack, of Northeast, D.C.

A second adult male was found inside a vehicle at the scene with gunshot wounds, and a third victim was located at 23rd Street and Savannah Street, Southeast. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Authorities say the shooting involved three victims in total, with one fatality and two injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about a suspect or a possible motive in the shooting.

It is also unclear what led up to the incident or whether the victims were targeted.