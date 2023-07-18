Deadly car crash under investigation on Burke Centre Parkway

A fiery car crash in Fairfax County left four teenagers injured Tuesday night, and police say one of them has died.

After receiving a call around 9 p.m. officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were sent to the scene of the two-vehicle collision in the 5700 block of Burke Centre Parkway in Burke.

After a preliminary investigation, police said one car caught fire after the crash and occupants in both vehicles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Three of the young passengers, according to officials are in critical condition.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo Credit: Gabriel Santillan

Burke Centre Parkway is currently closed while police investigate the incident. Authorities are asking drivers to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.