A teen is dead and a man is hospitalized after a double shooting Wednesday night in Southeast, D.C.

The shootings happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Hillside Road.

At this time police have not released the identity of the teen killed. No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.

