Teen killed, another injured after shooting at park in Montgomery County

article

The Brief Two teens were shot at a park in Montgomery County on Friday night. One was killed, and the other critically injured. Two suspects were also taken into custody.



Two suspects are in custody for a double shooting that left one teen dead, and another in critical condition.

What we know:

A person called 911 reporting that they had been shot at Long Branch Local Park on Langley Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

Officers responded to find two 17-year-old victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, identified as Charly Blayner Vail Lucas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Police believe the deadly double shooting may be connected to the killing of 17-year-old Jaril Verde Murillo, who was shot and killed on University Boulevard East last month.

Jhony Steve Rosales Castillo, 20, and Juan Carlos Gutierrez-Hernandez, 18, were arrested on Saturday after a search of Castillo's residence.

Firearms and additional evidence linking both suspects to both homicides were recovered, according to police.

Rosales Castillo and Gutierrez-Hernandez are both charged with two counts of first-degree murder of a minor victim, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm under the age of 21.

They are being held pending a bond hearing scheduled for Monday.