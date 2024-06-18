Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old shot, killed in Woodbridge shooting

By
Updated  June 18, 2024 8:25am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in an overnight shooting in Woodbridge, police say. 

Prince William County Police Department say they received a call around 12:44 a.m. Tuesday morning after a shooting in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Ct in Woodbridge. Police say they located the teenaged victim outside, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. 

A heavy police presence was in the area overnight, but the scene has been mostly cleared, police say. 

Teen male critically injured in shooting

A teenage male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in Woodbridge.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 