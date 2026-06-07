Teen girl killed in apparent accidental shooting as family friend arrested in Southeast DC

The Brief A 15-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by her 15-year-old friend while the two were hanging out in a Southeast D.C. apartment. Police have not charged the teenager who discharged the weapon, noting that all evidence points to an accidental shooting. The resident of the apartment, an adult family friend, was arrested because the firearm used in the incident was illegal, unregistered and left entirely unsecured.



A 15-year-old girl is dead, and an adult family friend is in custody after what police are calling an accidental shooting involving a friend in Southeast D.C.

What we know:

Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on Barnaby Street SE around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Two 15-year-old friends were hanging out in the apartment when they gained access to a firearm. During the encounter, one of the teens accidentally shot the other, according to Interim Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll.

Investigators say the teenager who fired the weapon immediately put the gun down to go get help.

Dig deeper:

The 15-year-old who discharged the firearm is not currently facing charges, as police say all indications point to an accidental discharge.

However, police have arrested the resident of the apartment, described as a family friend. The individual was taken into custody because the firearm involved was both unregistered and left entirely unsecured.

"When you see two young people whose lives have been tremendously impacted, their friends and families... all of this is caused by an illegal firearm that was not properly secured inside a location," Chief Carroll stated. "It’s really just changed the course of so many people’s lives. It’s so tragic."