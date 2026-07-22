Metro Red Line experiencing significant delays after water intrusion causes signal issues

The Brief Metro’s Red Line is experiencing significant delays after water intrusion affected signals outside Van Ness. Trains are operating every 6–12 minutes between Friendship Heights and Glenmont as crews work on scene. Cleanup continues across Washington, D.C. after Tuesday’s storms brought heavy downpours and flash‑flood concerns.



Metro’s Red Line is experiencing significant delays Wednesday after water intrusion affected signals outside the Van Ness station.

What we know:

Trains are operating every 6–12 minutes between Friendship Heights and Glenmont as crews work on scene to resolve the issue, Metro officials said Wednesday morning.

Metro says some trains will offload at Dupont Circle to reduce congestion and traffic. Riders should expect extended travel times and plan for additional minutes during the morning commute.

The transit disruption comes as cleanup continues across the Washington, D.C. region following Tuesday’s severe storms, which brought heavy downpours, tornado warnings and flash‑flood concerns.

Portions of central and southeast Virginia remain under a Flood Watch through Wednesday evening due to excessive runoff that may cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low‑lying areas.