2 teens in custody after trying to shoot student on school bus in Prince George’s County: police

Authorities say two teens are in custody after they attacked and tried to shoot a student on a school bus in Prince George's County earlier this month.

Officers say a 14-year-old boy from Suitland and a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills were both charged in the alleged attack.

They are charged as adults with attempted first and second-degree murder, assault, and additional charges.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ PGPDNEWS / @PGPDNews

Officials are still searching for the third suspect.

The alleged attack happened May 1 on a Prince George's County school bus after the driver stopped to let a student off at a stop by Iverson Mall. Police say the three teenage suspects wearing masks and hoodies pushed their way past the bus aide and began attacking the student.

One suspect pointed a gun at the boy's chest and pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed. The bus aide said bullets fell to the floor.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward is available.

Related article

FOX 5 spoke with student's mother who said her son was beaten and pistol-whipped during the attack.

"They tried to kill my son three times and they failed," she said. "And you know what I would say to them? You are cowards, You're gonna forever be a coward. You're not gonna have any good luck. And you will get caught."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-749-5064.