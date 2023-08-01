Teen charged with strangulation and abduction in Woodbridge

Authorities have arrested and charged an 18-year-old with strangulation and abduction in Woodbridge.

Prince William County Police say the suspect Bryan Ariel Acosta was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim, identified as a 16-year-old female juvenile, and an acquaintance inside a Wawa store located on13355 Minnieville Rd. in Woodbridge.

Authorities say during the encounter, Acosta forced the victim into the vehicle and physically prevented her from getting out. Acosta then placed

his arm across the victim’s neck. When the victim attempted to get out of the vehicle, Acosta slammed the door on the victim’s foot.

The two eventually left the business and were later stopped by responding officers in the 3100 block of Forestdale Ave. The victim reported minor injuries. Officers determined the victim had an active protective order against Acosta.

Acosta has been charged with abduction, strangulation, assault and battery, violation of a protective order, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held with a $2,500 bond.