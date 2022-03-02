Teen charged in connection with murder of 71-year-old Lyft driver, victim’s family says

Family members of a 71-year-old Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Temple Hills over the weekend say a 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the murder.

Authorities say they were called to the 3700 block of Dunlap Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday where they found Abdul Rauf Khan along the side of the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds following a carjacking.

Abdul Rauf Khan

Khan, a Springfield, Virginia native was pronounced dead several hours later at a local hospital.

FOX 5 spoke with Khan’s nephew Wednesday who said detectives told the family about the developments in the case.

Police tell FOX 5 more information will be released later in the day.