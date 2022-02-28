71-year-old Lyft driver shot and killed in Temple Hills

A 71-year-old Lyft driver was shot and killed Saturday evening in Temple Hills, police say.

Prince George's County police reported the homicide and carjacking took place in the 3700 block of Dunlap Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Authorities were called to the scene on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim, identified as 71-year-old Abdul Rauf Khan, along the side of the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Khan, a Springfield, Virginia native was pronounced dead several hours later at a local hospital.

Police are unsure whether it was one or more suspects who shot Khan and stole his vehicle.

Advertisement

The Homicide Unit is actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) involved. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.