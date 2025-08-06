Teen charged with impersonating Maryland state trooper, making fake traffic stops

article

The Brief Salisbury teen Jayden Ballard, 19, was charged in February with impersonating a police officer and unlawfully taking a patrol car. Investigators say he wore a Maryland State Police uniform and conducted unauthorized traffic stops in Wicomico County.



Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a Salisbury teenager accused of impersonating a state trooper and conducting fake traffic stops across Wicomico County.

Jayden Ballard, 19, was served a criminal summons on Feb. 12, 2025. He faces charges of impersonating a police officer and stealing a Maryland State Police vehicle.

Investigators say they received information that Ballard gained access to a marked patrol car earlier this year and was seen driving it while wearing a trooper’s uniform. According to MSP, the 19-year-old allegedly used the cruiser to stop drivers illegally.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have interacted with Ballard during that time to contact the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division. Senior Trooper Garrett Dick can be reached by phone at 410-749-3101 or by email at Garrett.Dick@Maryland.gov .