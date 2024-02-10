Teen charged for making false reports of bombs and shootings at multiple schools in Stafford County

A juvenile responsible for numerous swatting incidents in Stafford County has been charged and prosecuted.

Police say last year, between May and September, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of swatting incidents. Stafford High School, Brooke Point High School, Dixon Smith Middle School and Drew Middle School each received false reports of bombs and shootings that led to large law enforcement responses, lockdowns and evacuations.

According to police, all the calls were found to be false, but there were many nervous and anxious students, staff and parents during the incidents. After looking through phone records, detectives secured a search warrant at the home of a Stafford County juvenile in September 2023.

Police say as a result of the investigation, a juvenile resident of the home was charged with aiding in terrorism and falsely summoning law enforcement. As part of a plea agreement in Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, the juvenile pled guilty to five counts of conspiring to make terrorist threats and two counts of falsely summoning law enforcement. All electronic devices were forfeited to the Commonwealth.

This has been an ongoing investigation and reaches across the United States and abroad.