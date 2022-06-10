DC's 'Late Night Drip' pool parties start tonight in Southeast

Late Night Drip, a series of outdoor pool parties for D.C. residents is set to begin Friday night in Southeast.

The new initiative was announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) earlier this week. The plan is for residents of all ages to have some fun at outdoor pools and recreation centers across the District.

"We’ve been thrilled to see the success of DPR’s innovative Late Night Hype events, with thousands of residents joining together for nights of community fun," Mayor Bowser said. "Now, we’re excited to expand the popular series to our pools and ensure young people have plenty of safe, fun, and engaging options this summer throughout the District."

The first of the weekly series begins this Friday, June 10 at Ridge Road Pool from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Late Night Hype, which is the city's evening outdoor carnival-style party, will also continue throughout the summer.

DPR Director Delano Hunter boasted about the success of Late Night Hype and said the city will continue to invest in meeting the recreational needs of residents.

"The hype continues to build at DPR," he said. "I invite all D.C. residents to come out to a Late Night Hype or Late Night Drip on a Friday this summer!"

Late Night Hype / Late Night Drip dates and locations are listed below.

Late Night Drip

Friday, June 10

Ridge Road Pool

830 Ridge Rd SE

Late Night Hype

6 – 11 pm

Friday, June 17

Kennedy Rec Center

1401 7th St NW

Late Night Hype

6 – 10 pm

Friday, June 24

Bald Eagle Rec Center

100 Joliet St SE

Late Night Drip

6 – 10 pm

Friday, July 8

Oxon Run Pool

501 Mississippi Ave SE

Late Night Hype

6 – 11 pm

Friday, July 15

Emery Heights Comm Center

5701 George Ave NW

Late Night Drip

6 – 10 pm

Friday, July 22

Woody Ward Pool

5100 Southern Ave SE

Late Night Hype

6 – 11 pm

Friday, July 29

Rosedale Rec Center

1701 Gales St NE

Late Night Drip

6 – 10 pm

Friday, August 5

Fort Stanton Pool

1800 Erie St SE

Late Night Hype

6 – 11 pm

Friday, August 12

Turkey Thicket Rec Center

1100 Michigan Ave NE

Late Night Drip

6 – 10 pm

Friday, August 19

Banneker Pool

2500 Georgia Ave NW

6 – 11 pm