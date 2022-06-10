DC's 'Late Night Drip' pool parties start tonight in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Late Night Drip, a series of outdoor pool parties for D.C. residents is set to begin Friday night in Southeast.
The new initiative was announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) earlier this week. The plan is for residents of all ages to have some fun at outdoor pools and recreation centers across the District.
"We’ve been thrilled to see the success of DPR’s innovative Late Night Hype events, with thousands of residents joining together for nights of community fun," Mayor Bowser said. "Now, we’re excited to expand the popular series to our pools and ensure young people have plenty of safe, fun, and engaging options this summer throughout the District."
The first of the weekly series begins this Friday, June 10 at Ridge Road Pool from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Late Night Hype, which is the city's evening outdoor carnival-style party, will also continue throughout the summer.
DPR Director Delano Hunter boasted about the success of Late Night Hype and said the city will continue to invest in meeting the recreational needs of residents.
Late Night Hype is an evening outdoor carnival-style party where DPR brings out the best in mobile recreation including bounce houses, skating/biking, snow cones, popcorn, live music, video games, and more. Late Night Drip is an evening pool party, where one of DPR’s 23 outdoor pools stays open under the stars for all to enjoy until 11 pm.
"The hype continues to build at DPR," he said. "I invite all D.C. residents to come out to a Late Night Hype or Late Night Drip on a Friday this summer!"
Late Night Hype / Late Night Drip dates and locations are listed below.
Late Night Drip
Friday, June 10
Ridge Road Pool
830 Ridge Rd SE
Late Night Hype
6 – 11 pm
Friday, June 17
Kennedy Rec Center
1401 7th St NW
Late Night Hype
6 – 10 pm
Friday, June 24
Bald Eagle Rec Center
100 Joliet St SE
Late Night Drip
6 – 10 pm
Friday, July 8
Oxon Run Pool
501 Mississippi Ave SE
Late Night Hype
6 – 11 pm
Friday, July 15
Emery Heights Comm Center
5701 George Ave NW
Late Night Drip
6 – 10 pm
Friday, July 22
Woody Ward Pool
5100 Southern Ave SE
Late Night Hype
6 – 11 pm
Friday, July 29
Rosedale Rec Center
1701 Gales St NE
Late Night Drip
6 – 10 pm
Friday, August 5
Fort Stanton Pool
1800 Erie St SE
Late Night Hype
6 – 11 pm
Friday, August 12
Turkey Thicket Rec Center
1100 Michigan Ave NE
Late Night Drip
6 – 10 pm
Friday, August 19
Banneker Pool
2500 Georgia Ave NW
6 – 11 pm
To RSVP for these events and to learn more, please visit latenighthype.splashthat.com.