Teen boy and adult man injured in Northwest Washington shooting
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Washington on Tuesday evening that left two people injured, including one juvenile and one adult male.
What we know:
According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Mt. Pleasant Street NW. One victim was located at the scene and transported to a hospital.
The second victim was later found in the 1600 block of Lamont Street NW and was also taken to a local hospital, police said.
In an official alert, the department confirmed the shooting investigation and emphasized that it is separate from another incident reported in the 400 block of N Street NW.
An alert issued by the department’s Third District indicates investigators are searching for an 18-year-old male suspect described as wearing a black mask and all black clothing. The suspect was reportedly last seen riding a Lime scooter.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the conditions of the victims.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.
The Source: Information from the Metropolitan Police Department.