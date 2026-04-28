Teen boy and adult man injured in Northwest Washington shooting

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The Brief A shooting in Northwest Washington left two people injured Tuesday evening. Police have confirmed that one victim is a teenage boy and the other is an adult male. Both victims were transported to the hospital.



The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Washington on Tuesday evening that left two people injured, including one juvenile and one adult male.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Mt. Pleasant Street NW. One victim was located at the scene and transported to a hospital.

The second victim was later found in the 1600 block of Lamont Street NW and was also taken to a local hospital, police said.

In an official alert, the department confirmed the shooting investigation and emphasized that it is separate from another incident reported in the 400 block of N Street NW.

An alert issued by the department’s Third District indicates investigators are searching for an 18-year-old male suspect described as wearing a black mask and all black clothing. The suspect was reportedly last seen riding a Lime scooter.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the conditions of the victims.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.